President Donald Trump has approved a plan to arm the Syrian Kurdish militia, an important United States ally in the fight against ISIS, two defense officials told NBC News. The plan's options include providing Kurds with rifles, ammunition and armor. Syria's six-year civil war has left nearly a half million people dead.
Officials: Trump Approves Plan to Arm Syrian Kurds
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 9, 2017 11:02 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment