Officials: Trump Approves Plan to Arm Syrian Kurds

Seeded on Tue May 9, 2017 11:02 AM
    President Donald Trump has approved a plan to arm the Syrian Kurdish militia, an important United States ally in the fight against ISIS, two defense officials told NBC News. The plan's options include providing Kurds with rifles, ammunition and armor. Syria's six-year civil war has left nearly a half million people dead.

